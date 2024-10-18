One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

