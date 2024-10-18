ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

