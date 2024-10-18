Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 1.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWU opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

