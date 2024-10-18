Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

