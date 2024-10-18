Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 309,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

