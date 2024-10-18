Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,219,000.

Get Alger Concentrated Equity ETF alerts:

Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Price Performance

CNEQ stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33.

Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Profile

The Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (CNEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, targeting large-cap companies with high growth potential. The fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of no more than 30 stocks, seeking long-term captial appreciation CNEQ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Concentrated Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.