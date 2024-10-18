Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

