Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

ED opened at $105.66 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

