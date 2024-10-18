Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

GREK stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

