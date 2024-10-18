Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFEB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 266,898 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 160,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000.

BATS FFEB opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

