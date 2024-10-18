Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 3,425 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDUS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

