Optimum Investment Advisors Has $120,000 Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Camtek were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $82.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

