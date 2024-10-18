Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in First Solar by 2,429.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average of $222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile



First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.



