Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 6,254.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Articles

