Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.0% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.