Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

