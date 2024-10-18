Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 3,065 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.