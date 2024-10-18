Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 855 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.12. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

