Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.16 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.