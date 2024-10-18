Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Madrona Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

