Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 179,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CALF opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

