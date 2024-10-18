PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stephens

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

PAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.89. 157,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

