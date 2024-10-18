PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

Shares of PYPL opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

