Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,305,000 after buying an additional 710,703 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

