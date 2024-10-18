PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 824,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

