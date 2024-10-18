PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $240.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

