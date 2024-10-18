PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 58.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

