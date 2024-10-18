Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading 7.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93. 1,322,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,681,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

