Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.35. 158,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 802,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

