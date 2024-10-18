Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 864 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $18,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,925.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50.

Shares of PHR opened at $20.40 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 87.9% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

