Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PIPR traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $301.39. 4,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $305.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

