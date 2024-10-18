Plumas Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years. Plumas Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

PLBC stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.