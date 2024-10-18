Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.