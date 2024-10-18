Portal (IOU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.63 Billion (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Portal (IOU) token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00250250 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

