PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 35,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,754. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

