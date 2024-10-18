PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Atb Cap Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.20.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

