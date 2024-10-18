PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.