Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Sells $358,000.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Premier Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PINC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 231,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.41. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Premier by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

