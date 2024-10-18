Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after buying an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.68. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

