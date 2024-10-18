Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 819 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $290.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $292.88. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.90.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

