Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.910-7.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.91-7.05 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.