Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.910-7.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.91-7.05 EPS.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
