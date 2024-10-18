Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $170.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

