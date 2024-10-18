Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $518.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.48 and its 200 day moving average is $467.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

