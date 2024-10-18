Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.81.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $252.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $260.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

