Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.42-5.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. Prologis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.460 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

