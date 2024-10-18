Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.42-5.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.460 EPS.
Prologis Price Performance
NYSE PLD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on PLD
Insider Activity
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- About the Markup Calculator
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- UPS vs. FedEx: Which Stock Delivers Better Holiday Gains?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.