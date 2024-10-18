Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.42-5.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.460 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.