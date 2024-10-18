Prosegur Cash, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15.
About Prosegur Cash
