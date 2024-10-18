ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 5,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

