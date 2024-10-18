pufETH (PUFETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.62 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, pufETH has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,700.83 or 0.03946154 BTC on exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $402.01 million and $14.62 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00250016 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 454,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 454,374.1709684. The last known price of pufETH is 2,666.45669815 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,702,074.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.