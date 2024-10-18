pufETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $403.34 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,709.75 or 0.03957316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pufETH has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $403.34 million and $12.95 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00250226 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 387,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 454,374.1709684. The last known price of pufETH is 2,666.45669815 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,702,074.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.