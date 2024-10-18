pufETH Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. pufETH has a total market cap of $398.29 million and $18.02 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $2,675.85 or 0.03934529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pufETH has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 454,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 454,374.1709684. The last known price of pufETH is 2,666.45669815 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,702,074.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

